COTTCO employee jailed 9 months for stealing Presidential Agricultural Inputs

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A COTTON Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) employee has been slapped with a nine months jail sentence for stealing Presidential Agricultural Inputs and attempting to sell them.

Munyaradzi Timire (41) of Shashe Village, Chief Bere in Mashava who was a Cottco Coordinator in Mashava, was arrested by alert detectives while on his way to Masvingo to sell the inputs.

The herbicides valued at US$1 050, were meant for distribution to the farmers in Summerton Arear in Mashava.

Timire has since appeared before a Masvingo Magistrate Mr Philiip Makondo who slapped him with a nine-month jail-term.

Three months of the sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour while the remaining six months were wholly suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service.

According to State papers, on 24 January police detectives received information to the effect that Timire was in transit from Mashava to Masvingo and was carrying herbicides which were acquired for the Presidential Agricultural Inputs Scheme and intended to sell them in Masvingo.

“Detectives swiftly reacted to the information and intercepted the accused person. A search was conducted and led to the recovery of the herbicides valued at US$1 050,” read the court papers.

Mr Nickson Chamisa appeared for the State.