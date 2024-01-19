Cotton Lounge to host stand-up comedy nights

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

NIGHTSPOT, Cotton Lounge, situated at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre in Bradfield, Bulawayo is gearing up to enchant and thrill attendees with the launch of “Cotton Lounge Stand-Up Comedy Nights and Open Mic”.

This recurring event, held in collaboration with KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival and Sanctified Comedy Club, is set to take place twice a month, starting in February.

For the inaugural month, Maforty will headline the February show, with Tapiwa serving as the host. The event debuts on February 15, featuring performances from D’juni, Blessing, and Mbongeni. It concludes for the month on February 29, showcasing acts from Tinoe, Ace, and Tinashe.

Sanctified Comedy Club and Festival director, as well as KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival co-founder Maforty, expressed the purpose behind the comedy nights and open mic events.

“We have launched these comedy nights and open mics, which will be held twice a month, and the main reason is to give comedians a platform to harness their craft and also grow the audience.” – @mthabisi_mthire