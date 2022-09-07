Could a Mzoe 7, Poptain, Master Zhoe collabo be on the cards?

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

Mzoe 7, Master Zhou, and Fadza Mutengi hit-maker Poptain just may be preparing something special for their fans as the trio was spotted enjoying lunch at a small eatery in Bulawayo, raising suspicion that something was cooking.

Contacted for a comment, Mzoe 7 said they are indeed cooking something and further details will be provided in due course.

“Possible collaboration is on the way. We need local collaborations as much as we need international collaborations. We live in a global village in which most artistes from other countries have shown that there’s power in collaborations, not only with fellow artistes, but with business entities as well.

“Poptain is a great artiste and I feel we could do magic together and a great music video would complement the works. Master Zhou has in the past also collaborated with Professor (SA), Nicholas Zacharia, Nutty O, by so doing, raising the Bulawayo flag high. Collaborations are the way to go,” said Mzoe 7.