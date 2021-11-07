Council and Department of Veterinary Services to vaccinate dogs

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council in partnership with the Department of Veterinary Services is conducting a rabies vaccination programme in the western suburbs.

Over 100 vaccination points have been identified under the exercise which will run from November 6 and to December 10.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said two teams been deployed to conduct the vaccination programme.

He said members of the public will be charged $85 for each dog vaccinated.

“The City of Bulawayo in partnership with the Department of Veterinary Field Services and Tsetse Control will be conducting a month long rabies vaccination programme in the western suburbs.

“Dog owners are required by law to have their dogs vaccinated against rabies disease at the age of three months then re-vaccinated at 12 months. Thereafter dog owners are required to have their dogs vaccinated against rabies disease annually.,” he said.

A fine of more than $100 may be imposed on dog owners who keep custody of unvaccinated dogs.

