Council benefits from TTI partnership

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) raked in more than US$698 000, R478 000 and Z$765 million in nine months through its partnership with Tendy Three Investments (TTI) in the management of the city’s parking systems.

TTI rolled out a new parking system in Bulawayo last year following Cabinet’s approval of the city public private partnership deal.

Presenting a 2024, proposed budget for the city, the city’s finance and development committee chairperson Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo commended the city’s partnership with the parking management company for generating revenues for the city.

“Council entered into a partnership with Tendy Three Investments to provide a parking solution on 7 200 parking bays. In 2023 council received as income US$698 000, R478 000 and Z$765 million as at 30 September 2023,” said Cllr Moyo.

“These funds have been applied on parking projects to improve parking with over 5 200 having been marked to date.”

Motorists are expected to pay US$1 hourly parking fees but they can also take advantage of packages offered by TTI.

Motorists can pay US$90 a month for platinum package, US$50 Gold a fortnight, and Silver package at US$30 a week.

TTI also introduced a US$4 daily package.

Under the same partnership, TTI is expected to install modern surveillance cameras in the city centre to enhance security.

He said the council is guided by the Urban Councils Acts (chapter 29:15) sections 189 to 190 in the implementation of the parking management project.

He said the Government also approved the establishment of a solar plant at Ncema Dam Williams Engineering.

“The project was approved by the Cabinet in December 2022 and it is expected to improve availability of electricity during load shedding at the water works and pump stations,” he said.

