Council closes Luveve Road overnight

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council will temporarily close a section of Luveve Road for more than 12 hours between 8PM today (Tuesday) and 10AM as it works on rehabilitation works near the Renkini area.

The council is in the process of rehabilitating Luveve Road and some sections of the road have been closed since January.

The local authority budgeted US$1,2 million for the rehabilitation of the road and last Friday it opened the refurbished section near Matshobane Suburb.

The council has said it expects to have completed the road rehabilitation by the end of September.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the section from Waverley to Ngcebetsha Road /Nguboyenja Road will be closed to allow for extensive overnight rehabilitation works.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public of a temporary carriageway closure of Luveve Road, from Waverley Street to Ngcebetsha Road /Nguboyenja Road commencing on Tuesday, 8 August 2023 at 8PM hours and ending on Wednesday, 9th August 2023 at 10AM. This is to facilitate the excavation, bedding, pipe laying, back-filling of the sub-soil drainage system and pavement reinstatement on the eastern side of the bridge,” said Mr Dube.

He said motorists should use alternative routes while traffic management teams will be deployed on site.

“If that is not possible, or when in need of accessing another junction or property within the closed area, the traffic management team will guide you safely through the closure. Every effort has been made to ensure disruption to traffic, businesses, and residents is kept to a minimum. However, the road closure will inevitably cause some disruption, and for this, the City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise in advance,” he said.

Mr Dube urged residents to exercise caution when approaching the area under rehabilitation and observe all warning signs and follow the diversion route signs.

