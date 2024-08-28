Council for Churches in Africa congratulate President Mnangagwa

Video (Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo)

Danisa Masuku

THE LEADER of Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo has congratulated the President Cde ED Mnangagwa on his appointment as the SADC chairperson.

The recently held SADC Summit was a humbling and momentous experience for Zimbabwe, not only because it was the host State but also due to the fact that President Mnangagwa assumed the chairmanship of the 16-member regional body for a year-long tenure.

President of the CCA Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo has congratulated President ED Mnangagwa for assuming the chairmanship.

Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo said: “We and our affiliated churches would like to congratulate our beloved President Cde ED Mnangagwa for being appointed as chairperson for SADC.”

Dr Bishop Rocky Moyo said as an organisation they will pray for the President and the prosperity of the country.

“We would pray for our President and nation for God to continue blessing us as a nation. We would also continue praying for the peaceful environment in the country and the SADC countries,” he said.

Dr Bishop Rocky Moyo congratulated Zimbabweans from all walks of life for maintaining peace during the SADC summit.

“Zimbabweans led by example as they showed maturity and peaceful behaviour before, during and after the SADC summit. We had a very peaceful event because of your (Zimbabweans) wonderful behaviour,” he said.