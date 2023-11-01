Council for Churches in Africa Women’s Conference empowers and educates Women

Natasha Mutsiba [email protected]

THE Council for Churches in Africa Women’s Conference, an international event aimed at empowering and educating women, kicked off on Wednesday and will end on Thursday.

The conference, celebrated annually, draws attendees from countries that include Ghana, Zambia, Harare, the UK, and South Africa.

The primary focus of the women’s conference is to educate women on a wide range of topics, including how to take care of their homes,empowering themselves, and establishing their own identities.

Speaking on the side-lines of the event, Ms Faith BlessingMoyo, the Council of Churches in Africa Women’s Fellowship representative, emphasised the importance of empowering women at different levels of knowledge.

“We are here today to celebrate with women in Worship. This programme is aimed at empowering women in different levels of knowledge and understanding the role of a woman. The theme for the conference is “The EzerWomen unleashed”. We are here to align the role of a woman in a society, familyand the role of a wife in the home,” she said.

Ms Mitchele Munyani-Senda, the Minister of Religion for CCA, expressed her commitment to educating women on various projects and emphasised the need for women to value themselves. She believes that by equipping women with knowledge and skills, they can become more self-reliant and contribute positively to society.

“I came all the way from Harare for our international Conference.

“We as women of CCA have decided that we need to hold this conference to empower women. We have decided that we need to empower woman with projects and teach them how they should value and conduct themselves out there. We want to teach each other how to respect our husbands and in-laws,” she said.

Ms Evelyn Warlson Anna, CEO of AYAC Asaase Yaa Awakening Center, a traditional African school dedicated to teaching Africanism and helping Africans awaken to their true culture and way of worship in Ghana, highlighted the importance of reclaiming African cultural values that have been overshadowed by Eurocentric ideologies.

She emphasized the need to teach women how to build emotional capacity, as this is crucial for personal growth and development.

“We have come to put our collective minds together to make sure we groom ourselves as African women.For so many years the perspective of African culture nurturing our women has been deserted because we have adopted the Europeans’ thoughts and Eurocentric ideologies. Over the years we have lost everything that we could identify as a way of grooming and nurturing.

“Here we are teaching women to build emotional capacity and character. We are teaching women to take parental upbringing as a serious stage of development for economic growth,” she said.

Apostle Victoria Mlube, the President of Global Women Victory from Lusaka, Zambia, shared her plans to teach women how to uplift and support one another, with the ultimate goal of building a stronger African community.

“I will be teaching women on how to look after their homes as an Eze woman. We want them to realise their God-given potential in their lives so that they know how to handle their homes. We want to teach and bring a better Africa. We want to be in one accord and have one language as we teach our women to take care of their homes. When you empower a woman, you are empowering the entire nation and Africa as a whole. This is the reason why we have come to this place to just build up women. As we are building up women, we are building a better Africa,” she said.

The Council for Churches in Africa Women’s Conference serves as a platform for women from different backgrounds and walks of life to come together, learn from each other, and empower themselves.

By providing education and support, the conference aims to create a better future for African women and ultimately contribute to the development of the continent as a whole. _@TashaMutsiba