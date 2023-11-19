Council of Churches in Africa (CCA) gives early Christmas to people with disabilities

Some of the beneficiaries and their foodstuffs

Bongani Ndlovu Online Writer

The Council of Churches in Africa (CCA) gave early Christmas cheer to people with disabilities by donating food.

The ceremony was held in Bulawayo on Saturday where CCA president, Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo presided.

A total of 36 people with disabilities, from Entumbane suburb, were given cooking oil, mealie meal, soap, sugar and salt.

Ms Ebba Ndlovu (65) the chairlady for New Hope Inclusive the grouping of the people with disabilities said she was grateful to the CCA for helping them out.

“We are doing a lot of projects such as making dishwashing liquid and the like, but this hasn’t been enough to sustain us. So we approached CAA vice president Bishop Kunzekweguta who heard our plight. She introduced us to Bishop Moyo who has been helping us with food items since last year,” said Ms Ndlovu.

She thanked CAA and Bishop Moyo for the kind gesture.

“We are grateful for the help that we received. May they also extend this grace to other people who are poor, I hope God continues to bless them,” said Ms Ndlovu.

Bishop Moyo said the donation was premised on the Bible in James Chapter 1 verse 27, which says people must look after widows and orphans.

“These people need our help and we do so monthly. We can’t say we give them today and wait for another Christmas. They need help everyday,” said Bishop Moyo.

“James 1 verse 27 says Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world. Hence we are doing these donations.”

Bishop Moyo called upon more people to come forward and get help.

We hope they also tell others who are in need of food to come forward and we see how we can help them. We will also try to empower them with projects and other things,” said Bishop Moyo.