Council of Churches in Africa donates maize to Gokwe

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE Council of Churches in Africa (CCA) recently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to supporting less privileged families by donating maize to 220 families in Gokwe.

The donation, according to CCA founder and president, Archbishop, Dr Rocky Moyo is part of the churches’ efforts to assist the Government by providing essential food supplies to food-insecure communities, during the El Nino-induced drought.

Archbishop Moyo said the church plays a crucial role in ensuring that the livelihoods of people across the country are catered for.

“We are deeply committed to assisting those who are facing challenges, especially when it comes to meeting their basic needs. It is our duty to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters during tough times,” Archbishop Moyo said.

The donation, spearheaded by the CCA, involved distributing 50kg bags of mealie meal to each of the 220 families.

“This act of kindness not only provided immediate relief but also symbolized a message of hope and solidarity to the recipients. We also donated sporting equipment to them as we also want to encourage the youth to stay away from drug and substance abuse. In a region where food scarcity is a harsh reality for many, the donation is seen as a beacon of light for those struggling to put food on the table. The maize contribution will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of the families in Gokwe, ensuring that they have a stable source of sustenance during difficult times,” said Archbishop Moyo.

He said CCA strives and will continue to be a pillar of support for vulnerable communities, championing humanitarian efforts and promoting social welfare across the country.

“If we can’t reach these people with the life-saving assistance they need, then we as a church are not playing our role in assisting communities,” said Archbishop Moyo.

@petematika