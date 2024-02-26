Council revamps CBD roads

Peter Matika and Ashley Phiri, Chronicle Writers

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has embarked on a road rehabilitation exercise targeting major roads in the city centre.

The roads rehabilitation is part of a number of key projects the local authority is pushing aimed at sprucing up the image of the city and restoring order.

This comes at a time when major roads are in a deplorable state amid an outcry by motorists who experience potholes even in the city centre.

Bulawayo town clerk Mr Christopher Dube has said the road works include reconstruction, resurfacing, reinstating of carriageway markings, and general maintenance.

He said the works will be completed by mid-May this year.

“We would like to advise the motoring public of the ongoing road improvement works within the city aimed at improving the road network,” said Mr Dube.

“The works will involve reconstruction, resurfacing, reinstating of carriageway markings, and other general maintenance.

“Upon completion, these works will prolong the life of the road pavement, improve road safety, traffic flow, and ride quality.”

Mr Dube said in order to ensure the safety of both the motoring public and council staff during the road works and maintenance, the council will completely cordon off the affected lanes until the works are complete.

“To ensure the safety of both the motoring public and workforce during the works, the following traffic management systems will be implemented: complete closure of sections with traffic being diverted accordingly and lane closures where necessary,” he said.

According to Mr Dube, each intersection closed during the works will be manned by a traffic management team.

“If that is not possible, or if the vehicle needs to access a property within the closed area, the traffic management team will guide it safely through the closure.

“The motoring public and the general public are advised to exercise extreme caution when entering and leaving the work locations, observe all warning signs, and follow the instructions of the traffic management and the diversion route signs,” he said.

“Every effort has been made to minimise disruption to traffic, businesses, and residents.”

Since Tuesday last week, the council has been sprucing up portions of 5th Avenue between Robert Mugabe Way and Lobengula Streets where it is setting up designated vending bays to enhance orderly operations by informal traders.

The decision to create more vending bays along 5th Avenue marks a significant step forward in the city’s efforts to regulate informal trading while ensuring a more organised and accessible environment for vendors.

By designating specific areas for vending, the BCC aims to balance promoting economic activity and maintaining an orderly environment.

Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura) chairperson, Mr Winos Dube, welcomed the projects being implemented by the council.

“This is a welcome move and we as residents are happy to see such initiatives being implemented. We are tired of stories and want to see action,” he said.

“Let us have less talk and more action. We have been writing countless letters to the city fathers to attend to these issues and we are happy to see that they are finally taking action.”

The residents’ leader urged residents to complement the council’s efforts by timeously paying their rates.

“When systems have been put in place let us respect them and maintain them. We should be proud of our city and must be responsible to act accordingly as residents of our beautiful city,” said Mr Dube.

Other projects the city council is engaged in to spruce up the city include decongesting the city by relocating vendors and commuter transport to designated places of operation. Residents and corporations are also playing a role in reanimating the city.

A group of local companies is complementing the council’s efforts in conducting several projects that are aimed at sprucing up the image of the city. The projects include road maintenance, cutting grass and maintaining council-run sporting facilities.

Bulawayo mayor Councillor David Coltart commended residents and companies for complementing council efforts to spruce up the city.

“We are grateful to these companies that are assisting us and urge others that might want to join to engage the council,” he said.