Council to deal with vendors

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Bulawayo City Council is battling issues that affect the health of residents.

According to the latest council report, Illegal vending and sewer bursts presented the greatest challenge to public health.

“The health of the residents was a cause for concern. At the moment, the City was very dirty with a lot of litter. Some of the contributing factors were as follows:- (a) Illegal vending – This was now a big challenge that needed to be dealt with amicably. The best approach to this challenge was stakeholder engagements and finding alternative sites to decongest the CBD. (b) Sewer bursts/overflows – There were a lot of sewer bursts and overflows in residential areas pausing health challenges,” read the report.

Councilors noted that some of the sewer was discharged into rivers and this was unacceptable.