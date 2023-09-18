Councillor Masiyatswa reelected Redcliff Mayor

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

REDCLIFF Municipality’s Ward 3 councilor, Clayton Masiyatswa has been re-elected mayor for the town.

Cllr Masiyatswa shrugged off competition from Cllr Josephine Mutamangira who pulled 3 votes against Masiyatswa’s 9 to reclaim the post.

Ward 4’s Cllr Vincent Shangwa Masiiwa was re-elected deputy Mayor unopposed.

Cllr Masiyatswa pledged to continue fighting towards addressing perennial water challenges that dog the town.

“We will continue looking for ways to address the water challenges that we are currently facing. We will also work towards road rehabilitation, public lighting and road rehabilitation,” he said.

Redcliff has 12 councilors, 9 CCC and 3 Zanu PF.