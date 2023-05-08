Councillors query Ward Retention Fund

File Picture: Mr William Zulu at Inkunzi Beer Garden that has been turned into factory shells through Ward retention funds.

Online Reporter

Bulawayo councillors have queried how the city was disbursing the ward retention fund after some projects had gone unfunded for some time,

The city established the fund in 2015, whereby each of the 29 Wards was allowed to retain 3 percent of its monthly rates revenue collection to fund development in its locality.

In 2019 residents once demanded clarity on the disbursement of the fund, with some claiming it existed on paper but there was no actual money being set aside.

Council maintained the fund existed and then chairperson of council’s Finance and Development Committee Councillor Tawanda Ruzive said residents may not see actual funds because they were processed by council directly to service providers.

According to the latest council report, Ward 8 Councillor Edwin Ndlovu was concerned about projects which had not been funded after submitting project proposals.

He said ward retention funds should be used for the purpose that they were established.

Councillor Ndlovu said the Committee established to monitor the fund should engage relevant councillors.

Councillor Febbie Msipha of Ward 15 concurred.

She felt the Committee should report monthly on various projects funded by the 3% Ward Retention fund.

“More information was needed with regards to Ward retention projects,” said Councillor Msipha.

Other councillors noted that the committee was set up to improve efficiency. Councillors debated the issue but did not arrive at a concrete conclusion. The fund still has grey areas.