Countdown to the inaugural Morgan Foundation Football Tournament begins

THE wait for the inaugural edition of The Morgan Foundation (TMF) football tournament is nearly over, with the highly anticipated showdown set to take place at Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda on Saturday.

The countdown for the four-team tournament has already begun, with excitement building among teams, players, and football fans in and around Gwanda. The tournament was initially scheduled to take place on 22nd December 2024 but was postponed.

The teams participating in the tournament are Gwanda Pirates, Super Strikers FC, Jordan FC, and Ajax Hotspurs FC.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub, Morgan Milton Nare – a Sports and Recreation Management graduate, a CAF-licensed grassroots coach at Northerns Football Club (South Africa), and the founder of the Morgan Foundation – said everything is in place and it’s all systems go as they look forward to hosting the tournament.

“Everything is good and well on course. We have had good discussions with the SRC, and I am happy to say we have their full support. Posters are out, the community is excited, and they cannot wait for Saturday. Gwanda-based teams resumed training on Monday,” said Nare.

The forthcoming tournament will also be used as part of the pre-season preparations by the teams. Nare further extended an invitation to everyone who wishes to get a glimpse of what the teams have prepared for the new season. Kicking out drugs and substance abuse remains one of the tournament’s major themes.

“People from Gwanda and beyond are all invited. Come and witness the pre-season of football right at your doorstep. Teams will have new and trusted players to spice up their new season run, bringing a fresh feel and style of play to their fans.

“As people come together on this beautiful day of football, we are reminded and still preach the gospel of saying no to drugs. It starts with us to bring a drug-free community to life,” said Nare.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows, Chicken Inn, and Highlanders ace, Kudakwashe Mahachi, will also grace the tournament.

The forthcoming tournament is a dream come true for the Gwanda-bred Nare, who has always wanted to give back to the community that shaped him into the person he is today.

The Morgan Foundation Cup Fixtures:

Super Strikers vs Jordan FC (match one; 10:00–11:35), Gwanda Pirates vs Ajax Hotspurs (match two; 11:40–13:15), Loser of match one vs Loser of match two (match three; third-place play-off, 13:20–14:55), Winner of match one vs Winner of match two (final match; 15:00–16:35).

