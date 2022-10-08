Couple falls in love to the sound of mbira music

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

The rhythmic sound of the hoshos slowly introduces a musical mood to the artists. It is visibly clear that the music they play captures and fills up the inner depths of their souls. They are strongly and emotionally entranced by it even though they are the ones who are performing.

As the woman introduces the lead through the hoshos, the man graciously takes up the mbira and starts playing. Two souls become one as they intertwine in spirit, playing their instruments.

Mr Darlington Moyo (40) zealously tells the Chronicle that no words can explain his love for the mbira music that he produces with his wife, Lorraine Ngwenya (29).

The couple met 11 years ago at one of the shows where he was performing. They are in Romney Park suburb in Bulawayo and they have two children, a girl (4) and a boy (7) who are vibrantly growing to appreciate the talent that their parents uphold.

Mr Moyo puts it out that it is not just about depressing the keys of the mbira with his thumbs and forefingers but the ability to produce quality music that is filled with passion.

He says he has been into such music since birth, something that he grew up with. He plays the marimba, drums, and flute, sings and is into cultural dances.

“I do traditional arts for a living and I have been going around producing such melodious music around the city and also out of the country. I taught my wife most of the things that I do as she did not know traditional dances, music and instruments. She now plays the hosho, sings and dances when we are performing at certain events. Besides traditional music, we play other genres as well such as play gospel, hip hop and AmaPiano,” said Mr Moyo.

He said he appreciates the teachings he gained at Tshabalala’s Vulindlela Youth Centre during the time he was growing up as that is where he learnt how to dance and play different instruments.

As a way of appreciating and giving back to the community, Mr Moyo says he teaches school children from different schools in the city all about traditional arts and crafts.

“I used to traditionally dance under a group called Hloseni Arts Ensemble for 24 years, but I quit because of certain reasons. My mother passed away when l was still in school and so proceeding with education became a challenge. l then put my full concentration into art and music since I was also not that good at school. I won a lot of awards under the group and I got to travel to many places, even to countries that I never imagined I would get to,” he said.

Mr Moyo said he has been showered with great appreciation from famous musicians and other important people whom he has worked with which has kept him pushing the traditional art that he is passionate about.

The talented artist expressed sadness that most gifted artists in the country are suffering.

“I have realised that people nowadays traditionally sing and dance only for entertainment purposes without having an understanding of everything. There are certain ways that different tribes dance under the categories of gender, roles, occasion and purpose. For example, the hosanna dance is for asking for rain at shrines, isitshikitsha for celebrations, amantshomane for spiritual purposes danced by women and amabhiza for motivation danced by men. We also want to get an opportunity to uphold the richness of our culture and art through teaching the young ones how to make these traditional instruments such as hoshos, marimbas, tambourines and mbiras,” said Mr Moyo.

The gifted artist dreams to raise funds to open a centre where he will be able to teach, spread and share his talent.

“Even the Bible says one should use their talent and so as a God-given gift, I am utilising it in full force and blessing people with it. I am not greedy with the talent that I have and that is why I am itching to share it. It warms my heart when people show love for our music by ululating and dancing to it,” he said.

Chronicle could not interview Lorraine Ngwenya because, according to Mr Moyo, the ancestral spirits did not allow her to speak.