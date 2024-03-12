Couple found with elephant tusk valued US$50 000

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

THE Magistrates Court in Chiredzi has denied bail for a Hippo Valley couple found with an elephant tusk valued at US$50 000.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, “The Police received a tip-off on 13 February 2024 to the effect that Innocent Chiwanza (28) had unlawfully hunted and killed a buffalo in the area surrounding Hippo Valley.”

The Police teamed up with details from ZimParks and Game Scouts from Malilangwe Conservancy and went to the accused person’s residence to investigate.

“They searched their home they found an assortment of hunting equipment including two homemade spears, a homemade hunting knife, torches, a bow and four arrows as well as an elephant tusk wrapped in white church garments”, said the NPAZ

The NPAZ said, “Innocent Chiwanza and Angeline Sithole were remanded to the 13th March 2024 for trial. Bail was denied and they are currently in custody.”