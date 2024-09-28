Couple kills child during fight, makes false police report

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MARONDERA couple killed their child during a fight and claimed that the child fell from the bed.

In a statement on X, Police said they have arrested Colleen Munemo (30) and Shepherd Mugava (29) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Landos Business Centre, Chihota, Marondera where their child, Earth Mugava (6 months) died after being thrown on the ground during a fight on 19 September. The duo went on to make a false report to the Police alleging that the child fell from the bed.