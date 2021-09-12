Uncategorised

Couple lose R30 000 and US$1 600 to robbers

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A COUPLE and their tenant lost R30 000 and US$1 600 after they were attacked by five robbers at their home in Beitbridge.

Police said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forth.

“Police in Beitbridge are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on 10 September in Dulibadzimu.

Five suspects attacked a couple and tenant before stealing US$1 600, R 30 000 as well as cellphones.

“In another case police in Beitbridge are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on 8 September in Chabili Village. Two suspects attacked a tuck shop owner and stole R 9800 cash,” said the police. – @DubeMatutu

