Court barred recalled CCC candidates from contesting by-elections using party name – Tshabangu

ALL candidates who were recalled by the Citizens Coalition for Change but have gone on to file their nomination papers ahead of the December 9 by elections using the party name are in violation of a standing High Court and their papers must be thrown out by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Interim party secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu said all the expelled individuals no longer have the authority to use party symbols or claim to represent the party as their membership was revoked and further confirmed by the High Court.

“The nomination Court closes at 4pm today and ZEC has the administrative authority to enforce that court order, the court was clear on how party procedures go and we will be surprised if their papers are accepted on the basis of representing CCC, if ZEC accepts those individuals, we are not going to hesitate to seek recourse through the normal legal processes but for now, we await for 4pm,” said Mr Tshabangu.