Court clerk jailed for theft

Ziphoezinhle Ndlovu – [email protected]

AN accounting assistant at the Judicial Services Commission was arrested for stealing money from the Hwange Magistrates Court.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the man (31) was charged with converting US$339 and ZIG225 into his personal, instead of depositing it in a bank.

All this came to light as the Provincial Accountant was working on the bank receipts.

The 31-year-old man, who was not named, was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment with the other 10 months being suspended.

“Again the other two months were suspended on condition of restitution. This will make him serve 12 months effectively,” said the NPAZ