Court of Arbitration for Sport confirms receipt of Mwaruwari, Banda joint appeal

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE upcoming ZIFA elections, scheduled for 25 January, have been thrown into uncertainty following an appeal lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by aspiring presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Benjani Mwaruwari and Gift Banda.

The duo’s appeal has been registered under CAS 2024/A/11104.

“On 31 December 2024, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) registered the following appeal arbitration procedure: CAS 2024/A/11104 Benjani Mwaruwari & Gift Banda v. ZIFA Normalisation Committee. The arbitration is at an early stage, and no further information is available at this time,” said CAS in an emailed response to an enquiry by the Zimpapers Sports Hub.