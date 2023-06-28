Breaking News
Court orders South Africa to stop deporting ...

Court orders South Africa to stop deporting ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Court orders South Africa to stop deporting Zimbabweans

28 Jun, 2023 - 14:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Court orders South Africa to stop deporting Zimbabweans Dr Pakishe Aaron Motsoaledi

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Pretoria High Court has ordered South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to stop arresting and deporting people who don’t have valid Zimbabwean Exemption Permits.

This is according to Newzroom Afrika, a television station in South Africa.

Over 170 000 Zimbabweans are based in South Africa under ZEP.

In November 2021, South Africa’s Cabinet indicated that it will not make further concessions for ZEP holders, who were then given a grace period to migrate to other mainstream permits.

Their permits were supposed to expire on June 30. However, South Africa’s Home Affairs Department extended the renewal of permits to December 31.

The extension does not apply to Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders whose permits expire on June 30 this year.

They have until the end of June this year to get documented after which some will have to return home.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting