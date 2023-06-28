Court orders South Africa to stop deporting Zimbabweans

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Pretoria High Court has ordered South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to stop arresting and deporting people who don’t have valid Zimbabwean Exemption Permits.

This is according to Newzroom Afrika, a television station in South Africa.

Over 170 000 Zimbabweans are based in South Africa under ZEP.

In November 2021, South Africa’s Cabinet indicated that it will not make further concessions for ZEP holders, who were then given a grace period to migrate to other mainstream permits.

Their permits were supposed to expire on June 30. However, South Africa’s Home Affairs Department extended the renewal of permits to December 31.

The extension does not apply to Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders whose permits expire on June 30 this year.

They have until the end of June this year to get documented after which some will have to return home.

More to follow…