COURTS: Fraudster arrested of duping nurse of $28 000

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

A 24-YEAR-OLD man, suspected to be a fraudster, has been arrested after he conned a Victoria Falls nurse of close to $28 750 after promising to give her foreign currency.

Rodney Nyoni of 3149 Chinotimba defrauded Ms Modester Shoko (34) of 7939 Mkhosana after he made her to transfer $28 750 into his bank account.

Nyoni told Ms Shoko, a nurse at Victoria Falls Hospital that he would give her US$230 and would deliver it to her place of residence.

After getting the bank transfer, Nyoni disappeared and did not deliver the money as promised.

He pleaded guilty to fraud when he appeared before Victoria Falls resident Magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa.

The magistrate remanded Nyoni in custody until tomorrow for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mrs Sithabile Daka-Mungombe said Nyoni claimed that he was employed at the Victoria Falls Airport when he defrauded Ms Shoko.

The court was told that Nyoni posted on a WhatsApp group offering US$230 for a $28 750 bank transfer.

Ms Shoko gave Nyoni directions to her house so he could drop the money, which he promised to do after work.

Seeing that she had been duped, the complainant reported to the police who arrested Nyoni after investigations.

“On July 3, 2021, around 3PM, Ms Shoko saw a message on a WhatsApp group where the accused was looking for a transfer of $28 750 in exchange for US$230. The complainant got interested and was directed by Nyoni to transfer the money into NMB Bank account number 0000230611653 which she did. Nyoni promised to bring the US$230 to her house after work but never showed up,” said Mrs Daka.

A total of $26 000 was recovered after Nyoni’s arrest.