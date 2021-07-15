Courts: “I want to marry her,” says man after being caught raping a mentally challenged woman

Boitumelo Makhurane, Court Reporter

A MAN from Inyathi was arrested for raping a 34-year-old mentally-challenged woman.

Fanta Elliot Moyo (66) was remanded in custody to July 28 when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Linear Khumalo.

Moyo pleaded guilty to charges of rape.

Moyo told the magistrate that he intends to marry the woman and that he feels pity for her as no one wants to marry her as she is mentally unstable.

Ms Khumalo said that was not an excuse to abuse the woman, exposing her to diseases.

The court heard that Moyo was caught red-handed abusing a mentally-challenged person.

Prosecutor Mr Milton Ncube said that on a date unknown to the prosecutor from the month of June to the 10th of July this year, Moyo had sexual intercourse with the mentally challenged woman in the bush where the victim stays.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor from the month of June to the 10th of July this year AT Mbembeswana village at Inyathi, Moyo had sexual intercourse several times with a female mentally challenged in the bush where the victim stays,’’ he said.

The villagers heard the woman crying and reported the matter to the police.

Moyo was arrested at the bush where the victim resides around 7pm.

