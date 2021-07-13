COURTS: Man jailed 13 years for raping 15-year-old niece

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A GWANDA man has been jailed 13 years for raping his 15-year-old nice on several occasions while she was staying with him

The man (34) from Sifanjani Village, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, raped the juvenile on several occasions from September to November last year while she was staying with him at his homestead.

He pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mrs Sibonginkosi Mkandla, but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

He was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment and three years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Prosecuting, Mr Johannes Tlou said the juvenile remained quiet about the matter out of fear of being assaulted by her uncle.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the period extending from September to November 2020 the complainant was staying at her uncle’s homestead. One night while her aunt was away the juvenile was asleep with her five-year-old cousin sister when the accused person entered the room and approached her.

“He started kissing the juvenile and proposed love to her but she refused. He then forced the complainant to lie down. The juvenile screamed for help but her uncle threatened to assault her. He raped the complainant and warned her against reporting the matter to anyone and left the room,” he said.

Mr Tlou said the man raped the juvenile on several other occasions during her stay with him while his wife was away and warned her against reporting.

He said the matter came to light in January this year after the complainant revealed the matter to her aunt.

“In December the complainant went back to her grandmother’s homestead where she stays. In January 2021 her aunt invited her back to her homestead but she refused and indicated that she was afraid of her uncle. Her aunt questioned her further and the complainant revealed what he had done to her,” he said.

Mr Tlou said the matter was reported to the police resulting in the arrest of the accused person. – @DubeMatutu