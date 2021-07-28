COURTS: Two maids steal property from employer

Boitumelo Makhurane, Court Reporter

TWO maids from Insiza Rural District allegedly stole property worth over US$300 from their employer.

Aleta Sibanda (21) and Beater Sibanda (18), both from Shabula village in Lupane, were employed as domestic workers for Mrs Sabelosabo Mkandla (47), allegedly stole property knowing that their employer was entitled to her property.

The two pleaded guilty to theft when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Steven Ndlovu.

Mr Ndlovu told the two to pay back Mrs Mkandla US$35 and R160 before this coming Friday, and if they fail to pay, they will be jailed for 14 months.

The court heard that last week on Friday at around 9PM Mrs Mkandla ,Aleta and Beater retired to bed in separate rooms .

At around 2AM the following day the two employees woke and stole the property and went away unnoticed.

Mrs Mkandla noticed that her employees had left and had stolen her property.

Representing the state, Ms Karen Gundani said that last week on Saturday the two domestic workers stole property from their employer.

“On Saturday at village 2C Insuza, Aleta Sibanda or Beater Sibanda or both of them took property, knowing that Mrs Mkandla may be so entitled to own, possess or control the property or realizing that there was risk or possibility that Mrs Mkandla may be so entitled and they intended to deprive her of her ownership, possession or control of the said property,’’ she said.

Aleta told the magistrate that she stole the property to fend for her new born baby.

The matter was reported to the police , investigations were carried out and led to the arrest of Aleta and Beater.

The total value of the stolen property was US$366 and R200 and nothing was recovered. @Boity104