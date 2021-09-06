Coventry, Rachael Voko, Anita Jaxson nominated for Young Global Leaders Network Africa Achievers Awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

MINISTER of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Dr Kirsty Coventry, poet Rachael Voko and dancehall songstress Anita Jaxson have been nominated for the 2021 Young Global Leaders Network (YGNL) Africa Achievers Awards.

The awards will be held during the Young African Leaders Summit taking place in Accra, Ghana from November 25 to 27. The summit is an initiative/subsidiary of YGNL.

African Achievers who are doing well across the region will be recognised for their efforts.

YGNL country director Tinashe Ngirandi said with the assistance of Zimbabweans, they managed to come up with the final list that is going to be submitted to the head office.

“As the Zimbabwe branch, we’ve been asked to provide eight nominations of women who are doing well. The list includes Dr. Kirsty Leigh Coventry, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, Hon. Joana Ruvimbo Mamombe, Ms. Zodwa Mkandla, Ms. Chido Barbara Chidziva, Mrs. Elizabeth Gulugulu-Machacha, Ms. Rachel Vhoko Ncube and Ms. Anita Jaxson,” said Ngirandi.

Ngirandi said the event also focuses on various topical issues that pertain to economic empowerment, politics, climate change and entrepreneurship development.

“The summit also provides a platform for start-ups to pitch their innovations or business ideas and look for business partners and financiers. It also encourages and provides the platform for collaborations and partnerships. This initiative started in 2019,” said Ngirandi. – @mthabisi_mthire