COVID-19: 12 pupils test positive in Bulawayo schools

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

TWELVE learners have tested positive to Covid-19 in Bulawayo schools.

The 12 are part of the total 19 cases detected in the country during the past 24 hours.

No deaths were recorded.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that 8 088 people received their 1st dose of the vaccine bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 3 371 867 while 6 348 people received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 2 648 740.

“As at 07 November 2021, Zimbabwe had 133 187 confirmed cases, including 128 050 recoveries and 4 685 deaths. To date, a total of 3 371 867 people have been vaccinated against covid-19,” said the Ministry.”

@thamamoe