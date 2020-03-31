COVID-19: 15 Ethiopians quarantined in Gwanda

Breaking News
31 Mar, 2020
The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

FIFTEEN Ethiopian illegal immigrants have been quarantined and one is detained at Gwanda Provincial Hospital for a Covid-19 assessment as a precautionary measure after the group was intercepted hiding at a homestead in Gwanda enroute to South Africa.

The group of illegal immigrants was being housed at a homestead in Mawane One Village in Swisha area since Wednesday last week after they failed to cross the border as it is closed.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Abednico Ncube, members of the ZRP and Ministry of Health and Child Care officials on Tuesday visited the homestead following a report from villagers who feared that the immigrants could be infected with Covid-19.

Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director, Dr Rudo Chikodzore said one of the immigrants was detained at Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was recovering from dehydration…

