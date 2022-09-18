Covid-19: 15 students test positive at Fatima High

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

FIFTEEN learners at Fatima High School in Matabeleland North’s Lupane District have tested positive for Covid-19 amid fears of more cases at the Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production (ZIMFEP) run school.

A message to parents from the Headmaster’s office revealed that the learners allegedly contracted the virus from an unnamed student teacher who tested positive on Wednesday.Â On Friday, three learners also tested positive with 12 more tests coming out positive on Saturday.

Parents of the infected learners, according to the message, have been informed with the school urging the rest of the parents not to panic.

“A student teacher who joined us beginning of this term tested positive for Covid-19 three days back. Three learners by yesterday also tested positive to Covid. Today while attending a workshop with the Chairperson in Gweru, we received news of 12 more testing positive after showing flue like symptoms .

“Precautionary measures have been taken in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Child Care which includes isolation, social distancing and masking up . I therefore implore parents not to panic. Affected parents have been notified,” reads the message posted in a parents’ group by the School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson Mr Munyaradzi Madzimure.