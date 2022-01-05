COVID-19: 31 more succumb to deadly virus

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THIRTY-ONE people succumbed to Covid-19 while 1 591 new cases were recorded in the country yesterday.

All the new cases are local transmissions.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 1 447 from 1 520 the previous day.

There were 2 386 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate remained at 86 percent while active cases went down to 24 630 from 25 446.

A total of 7 184 PCR tests were done and positivity was 22.14 percent.

Harare had the highest 19 deaths followed by Mashonaland Central with four, Manicaland, Mashonaland West with three each and Bulawayo and Mashonaland East which had one death each.

The remaining provinces recorded no deaths.

Three provinces had new cases below 100 each, being Bulawayo 966), Mashonaland Central (78) and Midlands (31) while Mashonaland West had the highest 292 new cases followed by Mashonaland East which had 270 and Harare with 218.

Manicaland recorded 191 new cases, Matabeleland North 183, Masvingo 145 and Matabeleland South 117.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said 102 of the new cases and 15 of the 19 deaths recorded in Harare were carried over from the previous day and had not been reported.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 863 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 4 141 158.

A total of 5 399 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 3 153 058 at Tuesday at 4pm.

The cumulative for third dose is now 7 254 after 746 were vaccinated yesterday.

As of January 3 at 3PM, there were 320 people who were hospitalized. Of these, 45 were new admissions, 60 were asymptomatic, 220 had mild to moderate symptoms while 34 were severe and six were in the intensive care unit.

“As of today, Zimbabwe has now recorded 217 678 confirmed cases, 187 980 recoveries and 5 078 deaths,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

[email protected]