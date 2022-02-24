COVID-19: 609 new Covid-19 infections recorded countrywide

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE country has recorded 609 new Covid 19 cases with no casualties in the last 24-hour reporting period bringing to 234 589 the total number of cases since the outbreak of the virus.

On Tuesday the country recorded 409 new cases and two deaths, one from Bulawayo and the other from Masvingo.

To date Zimbabwe has so far recorded 5 388 deaths and 225 233 recoveries. The country recorded 90 new recoveries with the national recovery rate remaining at 96 percent. Active cases rose to 3 968.

All the cases are local transmissions.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 3 070 people having received the first jab yesterday and 4 534 the second.

The total cumulative for people who got the first dose is now at 4 343 700 while 3 377 702 got the second dose.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 339 from 302 yesterday.

As of February 22, 2022 at 3PM, there were 47 people hospitalized with seven new admissions. One person was admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 26 had mild to moderate symptoms. Five patients had severe symptoms while 15 were asymptomatic.

Masvingo recorded the highest number of 159 cases followed by Manicaland with 153 cases. Matabeleland North recorded 108 new cases while Mashonaland East had 85 cases.

Mashonaland West had 37 new cases while Matabeleland South had 19 cases. The Midlands recorded 16 cases with Harare and Bulawayo having 13 and 11 cases respectively. Mashonaland Central recorded the least number with eight cases.

