Covid-19 active cases down to 2 745

Midlands Bureau Chief

The country recorded 266 new Covid -19 cases and one death in the past 24 hours.

The single death was recorded in Mashonaland Central.

The seven-day rolling for new cases increased from 145 to 164.

A total of 18 244 people received the first dose bringing cumulative for first dose to 2 892 137 while 36 811 received their second dose bringing cumulative for the second dose to 1 963 058.

As of September 14, at 3PM, there were 107 hospitalised cases of which new admissions were six, asymptomatic four, mild to moderate 80, severe 23 and zero in the intensive care unit.

Of the 6 482 tests done, the positivity rate was 4.1 percent.

There were 571 new recoveries with the national recovery rate rising to 94 percent.

Active cases went down to 2 745.

“As at 15 September 2021, Zimbabwe had 127 083 confirmed cases, including 119 787 recoveries and 4 551 deaths. To date, a total of 2 892 137 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” reads a report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.