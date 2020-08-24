Covid-19 active cases drop

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE country’s Covid-19 active cases have dropped to less than 1 000 for the first time in more than a month.

Since last month the country Covid-19 cases had been increasing following a surge in local transmissions.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care daily report shows that as of Sunday, Covid-19 active cases had dropped to just over 900.

On Sunday, 37 new cases were recorded while two people succumbed to Covid-19 related illnesses in Manicaland province as the death toll increases to 155.

“As of 23 August 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 5 930 cases, 4872 recoveries and two deaths,” reads the ministry’s report.

The report further states that the country has 903 active cases.