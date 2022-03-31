COVID 19: Another dies as active cases continue to fall

Blessing Karubwa, Online Reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday as the country recorded 115 140 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 246 182 cases, 5 440 deaths and 238 030 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96% and active cases go down to 3 059. 2 712.

One of the new cases reported on Wednesday were from outbreaks detected from a school in Mashonaland.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 5 171 283 people having received their first dose, 3 519 000 receiving their second dose while 336 386 receiving their third dose.

A total of 122 061 received their first jab yesterday, 11 806 received their second jab while 28 773 received their third jab.

As of March 29, 2022, at 3 PM there were 39 people that were hospitalized with four six admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 29 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Four people were asymptomatic and six people had severe symptoms.

39 hospitalized people were vaccinated while 25 were not.

Matabeleland North recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Mashonaland West which recorded 28 new cases.

Mashonaland East recorded 24 new cases followed by Manicaland which recorded 15 new cases.

Matabeleland South recorded 16 new cases.

Midlands had nine cases followed by Masvingo with eight.

Harare and Mashonaland Central had three cases each while Bulawayo had the least number of cases.