Covid – 19: Aviation sector time to introspect

13 Apr, 2020 - 09:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Covid – 19: Aviation sector time to introspect Mrs Winnie Muchanyuka

The Chronicle

Business Correspondent

LEADING aviation industry expert Winnie Muchanyuka believes it will take some time for airlines to bounce back from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic but adds that the effect on their bottom line—and the economy—will not be cataclysmic.

Speaking on “UltimateTourism Chat” with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Koti, the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ) president encouraged aviation players to use the downtime to reflect on effective business models.

This comes as the International Air Transport Association said potential revenue loss by carriers in Africa and the Middle East had reached US$23 billion (US$19 billion in the Middle East and US$4 billion in Africa).

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting