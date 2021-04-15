Covid-19 awareness album, The Vaccine out

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Vaccine album which features 10 songs from over 30 hip hop artistes drawn from each corner of the country is now out and available on a number of digital platforms.

From Bulawayo, a track titled The Vaccine that features GTL, uSmokey Joint, Yamato, Cruza Hemzy, iiSSy Molly, Kuly and Phana was produced while Matabeleland South came up with the track Get off my Way (G.O.M.W) that features T Ron Sparta, Jori Mahlang, Jae Parblo and Lil Tash. Matabeleland North artistes produced the track Kubuhlungu featuring Snowie, NMC, Pablo7, Obviedoh, Maskaal, Carkey, DJ Snappy, and Klater.

The track Set Us Free (Ichapera rinhi) was produced by Harare artistes that include legendary Maskiri, Tyno Chormzy, Mill Kays, Lecturerzw and Tmac. Masvingo produced the track Mask Up featuring Stizzie and NT Mixe and Midlands contributed the track titled Stuck At Home featuring Nino, Candy Cane and 138.

Zim hip hop National Society public relations officer, Russell Chawabvunza said the album seeks to let the hip hop industry play its part in curbing the spread of Covid-19 through raising awareness.

“There have been urgent calls to find innovative ways to increase awareness about Covid-19 and this album with lyrics in English, Nyanja, Nambia, Shona and Ndebele seeks to achieve such by reflecting the multilingual population of Zimbabwe.

“Eight themes emerged from the songs namely public health guidelines, Covid-19 is real and not a hoax, Covid-19 is infectious, prayer as method to stop the virus, emotional reaction and disruption of everyday activities, verbally expelling the virus, call for unity and collective efforts, and inspiring hope,” said Chawabvunza.

Chawabvunza added that the tracks seek to heal souls and eradicate fear induced by the pandemic in people and the emotional reactions to disruptions in social and economic activities.

“The strategic aim of the organisation is to unite Zim hip-hop as one unit. That entails uniting all the country’s provinces into one body and making Zim hip-hop a well-respected genre by spreading positive messages.

“On this project, we managed join forces with producers, artistes and video directors from every province, something which will see a DVD being released in the next fortnight.” – @mthabisi_mthire