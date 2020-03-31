COVID-19: Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel turned into a quarantine centre for Zimbabweans returning from South Africa

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ALL Zimbabweans returning from South Africa via the Beitbridge Border Post will undergo a mandatory 21-day quarantine at the defunct Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel while Ekusileni Medical Centre is now the main Covid-19 isolation centre for the southern part of the country.

The Beitbridge Border Post is one of the busiest ports of entry in Southern Africa, connecting Zimbabwe and South Africa to other African countries.

Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel was shut down in 2016 after posting successive losses at the 136 roomed facility.

Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital has been selected as the isolation centre for Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Midlands and Masvingo provinces.

But the council run hospital has limited resources and needs a major facelift and equipment while Ekusileni Medical Centre is a state-of-the-art hospital although it has not been operational.

Government, private sector some individuals have stepped up efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The country today is on the second day of a 21-day lockdown aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, National Social Security Authority (NSSA) acting general manager Mr Arthur Manase said to complement Government’s efforts, it has availed both Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel and Ekusileni Medical Centre to fight Covid-19.

“The former Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel will be used as a transit isolation centre to cater for returning residents from South Africa. This means every Zimbabwean who passes through the Beitbridge border post from South Africa will be quarantined for 21 days at the NSSA facility as a precautionary measure. Zimbabwe’s southern neighbour is also battling to contain COVID-19 with an infection rate of over 1,000. NSSA has also availed its Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo for accommodation of patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19,” said Mr Manase.

He said the authority has donated funds to repair the Intensive Care Unit ventilator at Mutare Central Hospital.

Mr Manase said NSSA will also be providing a once off bonus payment to cushion pensioners.

@nqotshili