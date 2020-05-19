Covid-19 blow for budding flower industry

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

FARMERS in the cut flower industry are counting their losses after their businesses were adversely affected by the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The flower industry was just recovering from the effects of economic sanctions imposed by Western countries, with floriculture accounting for at least 70 percent of the total value of horticultural exports and 30 percent by volume.

Flower exports used to be, at the height of production, one of Zimbabwe’s biggest foreign currency earners.

Covid-19-induced lockdowns have resulted in the cancellation of cargo flights and closure of global flower markets. Locally, flower vendors have been out of business for about two months as Government prioritised food vendors during the lockdown period.

A Chronicle news crew recently visited selected farms in Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province, and spoke to some of the affected farmers.

Mrs Sithokozile Falakhe Dube, a farmer at Plot 2 of Lot 11 under Umguza Irrigation Farm, said her cut flower business was thriving prior to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

She had planted 4 000 plants at her plot in anticipation of marketing and selling her produce during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair before the script abruptly changed due to the global pandemic.

“I am into cut flower farming business, mainly winter plants, which include petunia, pansy and saviour flowers. My target market is mainly nurseries and schools including individuals in the informal sector,” she said.

“I have been doing well considering that I am still new in the industry and being a small-scale farmer. I had anticipated to rake in lots if revenue to boost my business during the ZITF period.”

Mrs Dube said the cancellation of the ZITF dealt her a heavy blow in terms of generating revenue for her business.

“The cancellation of the ZITF had a negative impact on my business as the event is an ideal platform for marketing and growing business through identifying new clients. I had hoped to sell at least 4 000 flowers during the business showcase, but sadly all that was thrown into disarray,” she said.

Mrs Dube said the farming season starts in January and ends in July.

She said on average when business is good, she realises a profit of about $30 000 with the revenue wavering between $20 000 and $25 000 when the chips are down.

Mrs Dube buys seed from South Africa and they are planted in seed trays with each having a holding capacity of 200 plants.

Mr Sam Munga, who has a wealth of experience in the cut flower industry spanning 32 years, said his business for the first time in 10 years, plummeted in the wake of Covid-19.

Mr Munga, who operates a small plot at Randall’s Farm, Umguza Irrigation, is the main supplier of informal traders who used to operate at the Bulawayo City Hall.

“I usually supplied in bulk to traders who were operating at the Bulawayo City Hall and just before the lockdown I had planted 6 000 plants. Sadly, all those efforts were wasted as I was forced to sell the flowers for a song to avoid total loss,” he said.

“I usually sell flowers for $8 per plant, but due to the Covid-19 lockdown, I ended up selling them for $4, which was better instead of watching plants wilting and then throwing them away.”

Mr Munga said he was equally affected by the cancellation of the ZITF. He was anticipating to generate about $48 000 through sales during the ZITF.

Mr Munga is also involved in growing bi-annual plants which include roses, which have a longer life span than seasonal flowers.

Mr Trevor Gordon Shaw, who operates Fairhill Farm at Haven Park in Gweru, said he was forced to suspend operations after losing three quarters of business due to the Covid-19 impact.

“We have completely shut down the floriculture business because there is currently no airfreight to transport our flowers to our market in Holland. Everything in that regard is at standstill because I service foreign markets,” he said.

Mr Shaw, who employs 150 workers, said he failed to pay them because of the global pandemic. He said flower production constituted 10 percent of operations at the farm.

The farm has been exporting flowers since 1996 and its major market is Europe.

By 2001, Zimbabwean flower exports ranked as the second largest in Africa, only behind Kenya before the imposition of illegal sanctions by the United States and European Union (EU) countries.

Zimbabwe was also the fifth biggest exporter to the EU.

The flower growers and exporters in Zimbabwe have since resuscitated their representative body under the banner Export Flower Growers Association of Zimbabwe (EFGAZ).

EFGAZ will ensure that information on the latest floriculture trends are made available to its members and levies on members as well as providing training and information which protect the high standards required to retain the export market. — @mashnets