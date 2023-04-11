Covid-19 cases continue to decline

11 Apr, 2023 - 16:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Covid-19 cases continue to decline Covid-19

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter 

TWO more Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Zimbabwe with latest reports showing that at least 62 percent of eligible citizens have received their first vaccination dose for the deadly virus.

The daily situational report shows that the two new cases were recorded in Harare province.

“In terms of vaccination update, 8 927 people received the first dose bringing cumulative to

9 647 people received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 1 780 700. So far, Zimbabwe has recorded 264 586 Covid-19 cases including 258 844 recoveries and 5 684 deaths.”

Zimbabwe has been relatively unscathed by the virus that has killed millions of people around the world.

Swift intervention by the Government that adopted World Health Organisation (Who) protocol on combating the pandemic, has been credited for saving citizens.

The protocol includes vaccination and enforcement of social distancing.

@thamamoe

Ends

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting