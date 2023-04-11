Covid-19 cases continue to decline

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

TWO more Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Zimbabwe with latest reports showing that at least 62 percent of eligible citizens have received their first vaccination dose for the deadly virus.

The daily situational report shows that the two new cases were recorded in Harare province.

“In terms of vaccination update, 8 927 people received the first dose bringing cumulative to

9 647 people received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 1 780 700. So far, Zimbabwe has recorded 264 586 Covid-19 cases including 258 844 recoveries and 5 684 deaths.”

Zimbabwe has been relatively unscathed by the virus that has killed millions of people around the world.

Swift intervention by the Government that adopted World Health Organisation (Who) protocol on combating the pandemic, has been credited for saving citizens.

The protocol includes vaccination and enforcement of social distancing.

