Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

THIRTY-seven more people tested positive to COVID-19 in Zimbabwe yesterday with reports showing that the seven-day average for new cases has risen to 19 from 14.

Bulawayo province has been recording a majority of the new cases and has the highest number of active cases countrywide.

Of the new 37 cases, 20 were recorded in Bulawayo which brings the province’s active cases to 116. Zimbabwe has a total of 238 active cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care four of the new cases were recorded in Harare, 12 in Midlands and one case in Mashonaland East.

“As of October 18, 2020 Zimbabwe, had recorded 8 147 Covid-19 cases, 7 678 recoveries and 231 deaths. About 37 new cases and no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the seven-day rolling average rises to 19 from 14,” read a statement from the Ministry.

