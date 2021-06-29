Covid-19 cases forces postponement of ZPC Kariba, Harare City Chibuku Super Cup

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has postponed the Chibuku Super Cup tie between ZPC Kariba and Harare City after the power generators’ players and members of the technical staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The match was set for the National Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

In a statement, the PSL said the decision was taken to allow the affected individuals to comply with Covid-19 protocols regarding self-isolation.

“This serves to advise that the Chibuku Super Cup match between ZPC Kariba FC and Harare City FC has been postponed to Wednesday 7 July 2021. This has been necessitated by the need for ZPC Kariba FC players and officials to comply with Covid-19 protocols regarding self-isolation. We remind the clubs to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols,” reads the PSL statement.

Reports last week indicated that five members of the ZPC Kariba technical team tested positive following a round of tests.

It’s not known how many players tested positive, but it could be two or more based on the PSL’s announcement last week that if a minimum of seven members of one team test positive, the match will be postponed to a later date.