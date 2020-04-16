Covid-19 cases in Zim rise to 23, as Bulawayo records highest number of cases

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE number of people infected with Covid-19 in Zimbabwe has risen to 23 after five more people tested positive in Bulawayo out of 23 samples taken from the National TB Reference Laboratory at Mpilo Central Hospital.

At the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital 28 samples were tested and they all came out negative.

All five Bulawayo cases were due to local transmission.

Bulawayo, which has 10 confirmed cases, has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country followed by Harare, which has eight cases. Mashonaland East has four confirmed cases wile Matabeleland North has one case.

To date Zimbabwe has three deaths from the deadly global pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 130 000 lives globally and left more than 2 million infected.

In a statement, the Secretary of Health and Child Care Dr Agnes Mahomva said case number 18 reported on Tuesday involves a 44-year-old male resident of Harare who was part of the Zimbabweans who returned from the United Kingdom on Monday.

Upon arrival, he had no signs or symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 and therefore put on mandatory quarantine at one of the designated quarantine centres.

“As part of our intensified surveillance for Covid-19, the local rapid response team collected samples from all returning residents at this quarantine centre. He was diagnosed with positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and has since been relocated to Wilkins Hospital for isolation and treatment and he is stable, with mild disease,” said Dr Mahomva.

Dr Mahomva urged citizens to practise good personal hygiene to prevent the spread of Covid-19, saying her ministry continues to be on high alert for the deadly global pandemic.

“When you use a mask, cover your mouth and nose and make sure there are no gaps between your face and mask. Avoid touching the mask while using it, if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water,” she said.

Although the virus started in China, the Asian giant has successfully managed to contain but it is causing havoc in Europe and America, where infections and fatalities continue to rise.

Government has imposed a 21-day countrywide lockdown to restrict travelling as part of measures to mitigate spread of the virus countrywide.

Other countries have also imposed lockdowns as the virus thrives in crowded places.

