Covid-19 cases now at 7 812

Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Health Reporter

COVID-19 confirmed cases have reached 7 812 in Zimbabwe with reports that nine more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of the global disease on March 20, 227 people have died in the country and 6 106 have recovered.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care the national recovery rate stands at 78 percent.

Of the new cases, one was recorded in Bulawayo Province, three in Harare, four in Manicaland and one in Mashonaland Central.

“Nine new Covid-19 cases and no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the 7-day rolling average for new cases now stands at 18 down from 19. We also recorded 39 new recoveries and active cases go down to 1 479 today,” read the Ministry statement.

“As of September 27, Zimbabwe has 7 812 cases, 6 106 recoveries and 227 deaths.”

Bulawayo has a total of 1 438 cases, 43 deaths with 1 294 recoveries while Matabeleland North 133 cases, three deaths and 126 recoveries.

Matabeleland South on the other hand has 777 cases, seven deaths and 587 recoveries.

