Covid-19 cases on the rise

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

REPORTED Covid-19 cases have gone up in Zimbabwe 142 more people tested positive for the pandemic on Wednesday according to statistics from the daily situational report.

No deaths were recorded during the same period and the 7-day rolling average for new cases fell to 100 from 101.

In terms of vaccination update, 16 781 received the first dose bringing cumulative to 6 628 176.

“Another 5 515 people received their second dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 4 973 105 while 15 811 received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 1 331 977. As of today, Zimbabwe had recorded 263 412 Covid-19 cases 256 516 including recoveries, and 5 659 deaths. – @thamamoe