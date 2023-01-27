Covid 19 cases rise to 177 in 24 hours

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu,Online Reporter

The number of reported Covid-19 cases has gone up by 177 during the past 24 hours, statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

According to the daily situational report, the seven-day rolling average has gone up from 118 to 124.

No deaths were recorded and a total of 97 people recovered from the global pandemic.

“A total of 1 045 people received the first dose today bringing cumulative to 6 597 354, 558 people received their second dose bringing cumulative to 4 961 185 while

1 100 received their third dose bringing cumulative to 1 300 745,” said the Ministry.

“As of Thursday, Zimbabwe had recorded 262 129 Covid-19 cases including 255 181 recoveries and 5 656 deaths. [email protected]