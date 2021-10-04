Covid-19 claims 4 627 lives in Zimbabwe

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

ONE more Covid-19 death was recorded in Zimbabwe yesterday with 66 people testing positive, statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show.

The death was recorded in Bulawayo bringing the total number of deaths in Zimbabwe to 4 627.

“We recorded 66 new cases, all local and one death today while the seven day rolling average for new cases falls to 227 today from 238 yesterday. High number of cases constituting 23 percent of cases reported today Manicaland (5), Mat South (8) and Mashonaland East (3) are from outbreaks detected in schools,” said the Ministry.

“About 8 711 people received their 1st dose today bringing cumulative figure for 1st dose to

3 106 102 while 13 154 people received their 2nd dose bringing the cumulative for the 2nd dose to 2 302 367 as at 4PM.”

As at 03 October 2021, Zimbabwe had 131 129 confirmed cases, including 123 787 recoveries and 4 627 deaths. To date, a total of 3 111 885 people have been vaccinated. – @thamamoe