Covid-19 claims 58 lives

Midlands Bureau Chief

THE country yesterday recorded 3 110 new Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths.

According to the Covid-19 situation report by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) all the new cases were local.

Bulawayo recorded the highest deaths 20, followed by Harare (15), Midlands (9), Masvingo and Matabeleland South (5 each), Mashonaland East (4), Mashonaland West and Central (3 each), Manicaland and Matabeleland North (2 each).

A total of 33 090 people received the first dose while 5 011 received the second dose.

Total cumulative vaccinations now stand at 988 746 for the first dose and 624 894 for the second dose.

Covid-19 tests done were 12 604 and the positivity rate was 24.7 percent.

Recoveries were 951 taking the national recovery rate to 64 percent.

“Active cases are 24 996, total cumulative cases are 76 381, total recoveries 49 053 and total Deaths 2 332,” said the MoHCC.