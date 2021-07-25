Covid-19 claims ‘Chief Mahlathini’

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

JABULANI Jiyane, an heir apparent to the Mahlathini chieftaincy in Tsholotsho, has succumbed to Covid-19 at the age of 63.

Jiyane died at Tsholotsho District Hospital on Friday.

He was diabetic and was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted before testing positive for Covid-19.

His father, the late Chief Mahlathini died in 2018 and Jiyane, being his eldest son, was unanimously selected by the family to succeed him.

He was yet to be installed as substantive chief although officials from the Tsholotsho District Development Coordinator’s office reportedly visited the family two months ago to as processes leading to installation had started.

In Ndebele culture, an heir apparent who is yet to be installed is called ithole lenkosi (literally- chief’s calf) and its taboo to call him chief, community leaders in Tsholotsho said.

Acting Tsholotsho DDC Mr Aaron Gono confirmed Jiyane’s death on Friday.

“On a very sad note, may I confirm the death of Mr Jabulani Jiyane (apparent heir to the Mahlathini Chieftainship). He passed away on 23 July 2021 in the early hours, at Tsholotsho Hospital. He was diabetic and at the time of his death, he was battling with Covid-19,” he said.

Chief Mahlathini chiefdom covers Tsholotsho Rural District Council (TRDC) Ward 15 and parts of ward 13 and 14, sharing boundary with Chief Gampu in Mbamba area and Chief Deli on Umguza district in Nyamandlovu.

Tsholotsho South legislator Cde Zenzo Sibanda said the chiefdom was saddened because the heir apparent had died before being officially installed.

He said the atmosphere was gloomy as the community had been left without a traditional leader as it was still mourning the death of senior headman Mbowane in the same area who died last year and had not been succeeded.

“The atmosphere is gloomy as everyone was anticipating his installation. The family selected him and the Chief Council had ratified, what was left was installation and people are concerned about the delay in installing him. As much as he was ithole lenkosi, people were now taking him as chief and were only waiting for day of installation to officially address him as such.

“The Chief had not been succeeded since his death in 2018 and the senior headman Mbowane died last year and has not been replaced. People have no leader now, and these are some of the issues that we need to correct in future,” said Cde Sibanda.

Cde Sibanda said as leaders, they have been overwhelmed by the number of people wanting to console the Jiyane family, at a time when funeral gatherings are limited to 30 people in line with Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

“We have a huge challenge trying to control people. Culturally when a chief dies everyone wants to pay their last respects and now an heir apparent has died and the situation is the same. People are not used to the new normal and are coming in numbers and we have been explaining to them the dangers,” he said.

Ward 15 councillor Morris Ndlovu said they were waiting for health officials and funeral parlour to bring the body for burial which was expected to take place yesterday (Sunday) afternoon at Mahlathini homestead in Mbowane area.

